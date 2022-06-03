AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A police investigation led to the arrest of two men on charges of Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, according to documents filed with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas in May.

The documents detailed that on November 18, 2021, Amarillo police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a black motorcycle. The driver, Roy Ambre Jones, began to speed up when police activated their lights, which the documents said led to a vehicle pursuit.

According to the documents, a Department of Public Safety helicopter was on the scene and was able to maintain sight of Jones until he abandoned the motorcycle in the alley of SE 10th Avenue and “attempted” to flee on foot. The police quickly took him into custody, the documents added.

Jones had a “black fanny pack” which police searched upon the arrest and, according to the documents, police found around 114.7 gross grams of crystal methamphetamine and a digital scale.

Jones told police that he bought around a one-half pound of meth the night before from a man, later identified as Sammy Salazar, for $1,600. Jones added that the 114.7 grams were the “remainder” that had not yet been sold, the documents stated.

Further, Jones told police that Salazar possessed additional methamphetamine and was staying at his home, with Jones giving police permission to search his home, the documents reported.

According to the documents, police searched the Jones’ home and found methamphetamine in the bedrooms and living area, along with a number of drug paraphernalia items and a sawed-off shotgun. Salazar admitted to police to the possession and the distribution of the drugs found in the bedroom Salazar stayed in.

The documents reported that police “believe that Jones and Salazar knowingly and intentionally possessed with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of Methamphetamine.” The criminal complaint was filed on May 26, though a trial date was not announced at the time.