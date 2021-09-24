2 arrested on child pornography, drug charges

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two people were arrested Thursday morning for an assortment of child pornography and drug-related charges, announced to the Amarillo Police Department (APD).

According to the APD, the Special Victims Unit was given a tip on the possession and distribution of child pornography that was tied back to Amarillo. Two suspects were found in the investigation to be living on the 7000 block of Canyon Drive.

Jaden Anderson, 23, and Alexander Heisel, 23, were both arrested on a warrant at the home at around 8 a.m., Sept. 23. Anderson was arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography, according to police, and Heisel was arrested for “Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1a and tampering with evidence.”

The APD reported that “a large amount” of marijuana was found during officers’ search, alongside LSD and cocaine. Multiple electronic devices were also found, as well as “evidence of production and distribution of child pornography.”

The case is still under investigation by the Special Victims Unit.