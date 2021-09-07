2 arrested in Wheeler County traffic stop after multiple drugs, 45 pounds of meth found

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two people were arrested during a Friday night Wheeler County traffic stop after multiple drugs, including 45 pounds of methamphetamine, were found in a vehicle.

The Wheeler County K-9 Association said that at around 1 a.m. on Aug. 3, a Deputy and K-9 Deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation at the 167 eastbound mile marker of I-40. While contacting the driver and passenger, the report said deputies “noticed several factors and tradecraft that led them to believe the occupants were engaged in criminal activity. “

Because of the smell of marijuana the K-9 Association said was coming from the vehicle, a probable cause search was conducted. During the search, deputies reported to find different amounts of marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl pills in the cab area. In a large tote in the rear of the vehicle, deputies reported finding around 45 pounds of methamphetamine.

Both the driver and passenger were reported by the K-9 Association as arrested and booked into Wheeler County Jail.

