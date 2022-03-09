AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a Tuesday afternoon carjacking that occurred in the 5700 block of SW 45th Ave.

According to a news release from the department, officers were called to the 5700 block of SW 45th Ave. on a carjacking robbery around 3:43 p.m. Tuesday. A woman told officers that a man and a woman assaulted her while stopped at a red light and stole her vehicle.

Officers from the department were able to track the vehicle to an address in the 800 block of South Parker Street. The suspects, identified as 33-year-old Mandy Rae Kimball and 39-year-old BC Louis Maxey, were arrested on robbery warrants and were booked into the Randall County Jail. The woman’s vehicle was recovered.