AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Amarillo residents were arrested and charged with “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” following a drug investigation, according to a criminal complaint filed on Feb. 9 by the United States District Court Northern District of Texas.

The documents detailed that on Feb. 6, Amarillo police conducted a drug operation to target the Landis Barrow Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO). During the investigation, officers found that Jennifer Wootters was allegedly dealing methamphetamine from a local hotel.

Officers then established surveillance at the location and reported seeing Wootters, along with a man later identified as Calvin Glover, leave the motel in a 2016 Ford Fusion with a Texas license plate. Officers then followed the Ford, researched the license plate and found that the tag expired in December 2022, the documents stated.

An Amarillo patrolman tried to initiate a traffic stop on the Ford that Glover was driving for five blocks before Glover pulled over in the 1200 block of S Crockett Street. Glover, according to the documents, allegedly fled from the vehicle on foot while carrying a “dark object” in his hand.

Officers were able to apprehend Glover and then found “two small packages of a crystal substance” in a park along the route in which Glover was fleeing, the documents said.

Glover was arrested and admitted to dropping the “methamphetamine” in the park, according to the documents. Wootters was also arrested after officers discovered that she had outstanding City of Amarillo warrants for unpaid traffic tickets.

Wootters admitted in an interview to being in “possession of one pound of methamphetamine” before the traffic stop and that Glover was in possession of a handgun, which documents detailed he was prohibited from obtaining due to being a convicted felon.

On Feb. 8, officers conducted a search warrant of the hotel room and discovered “drug paraphernalia, a shotgun, and a bag containing approximately 216 grams of a crystal-like substance” which later tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, according to the documents.

In a later interview, documents detailed that Glover admitted to the Feb. 6 traffic stop incident, dealing methamphetamine and marijuana, and identified Wootters and his source of supply.

During the continued investigation, officers found a zippered bag and a loaded handgun on the roof of a home on which Glover stated he threw methamphetamine and a gun upon fleeing the scene on Feb. 6, the documents reported.