WILDORADO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released information on a drug seizure that led to two arrests that occurred on I-40 near Willdorado Saturday morning.

According to a news release from the Texas DPS, a trooper stopped a 2021 Jeep Compass traveling east on I-40 near Wildorado just before 11 a.m. Saturday. While the stop was first initiated because of a traffic violation, the trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol reported finding “multiple plastic-wrapped bags of methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl tablets inside the trunk.”

Overall, the Texas DPS seized a total of 25 pounds of methamphetamine and 104 grams of suspected fentanyl tablets from the vehicle, reportedly being transported from Los Angeles to Cincinnati.

The driver, identified as 30-year-old Cincinnati resident Kendall Jouett, and the passenger, identified as 24-year-old Cincinnati resident Armani Rose, were both arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Both Jouett and Rose were transported to the Oldham County Jail.