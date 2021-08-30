2 arrested after vehicle stolen in ‘Bait Operation’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Two people were arrested after a Friday “Bait Operation” from the Panhandle Auto Burglary & Theft Unit (PABTU).

According to the PABTU report, investigators set out a ‘bait vehicle’ at a local business on Aug. 27. Officers said that within 14 hours, the vehicle was stolen.

However, officers also reported that the vehicle was found within a few minutes, at the Roma Motel.

Michael Cardona, 39, and Joseph Fernandez, 36, were reported as arrested for theft and booked into Potter County Jail.

