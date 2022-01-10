2 arrested after Sunday afternoon shooting in West Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department has arrested two individuals related to a Sunday afternoon shooting in west Amarillo.

According to the department, officers were called to a shooting on the 1000 block of southeast 10th Ave. on a shooting at 1:08 p.m. Sunday. Officers found a 20-year-old male victim shot in the upper body. He was later transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a white Dodge Charger being occupied by a White female and two Black males, officers with the department then located the vehicle in the 4000 block of northeast 26th Ave.

After the vehicle was located, officers arrested 19-year-old Sydney Short and 18-year-old Javonne Demontre Mayes. The department says that both were booked into the Potter Coutny Detention Center on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Officials are still searching for the third suspect.

The department asks if anyone has information on the case to call the Amarillo Police Department or the Amarillo Crime Stoppers organization at 806-374-4400. Tips can also be given anonymously on the Amarillo Crime Stoppers website or through the P3 mobile application.