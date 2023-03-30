AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on an early Thursday morning burglary in southwest Amarillo, which ended in the arrests of 27-year-old Ashton Wayne Simmons and 27-year-old Baylee Victoria McKinney.

According to officials with the department, officers responded to the 4100 block of Julie Drive at around 4:07 a.m. on Thursday on a call about a burglary. Officers responded to a vacant home in the area and found Simmons and McKinney inside, both of whom “refused to come out.”

Both of the suspects had arrived “in a stolen white 2020 Chevrolet Equinox which was found in the alley containing stolen property from a previous burglary,” according to the police department. Simmons was also found to have “multiple felony warrants” and McKinney “was in possession of methamphetamines.” Both people were arrested and booked into the Randall County Jail.