2 arrested after 9.5 pounds of meth found in drug bust: APD says

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police Narcotics officers served a search warrant on Monday, Jan. 3 and seized 9.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 pounds of marijuana, 4.3 grams of crack cocaine, and one assault riffle in the 800 block of S. Mississippi, according to APD.

According to APD, Sammy barrow Jr. and Narvella Mitchell were both charged with “Possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute 500 grams or more”, with the charges being filed at the federal level because it fell into the PSN (Project Safe Neighborhood) zone.

APD adds that more charges may be filed in the case and the narcotics unit is still investigating the bust.