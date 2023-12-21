AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A grand jury indicted two women in Amarillo Federal Court on Wednesday on charges related to allegedly trafficking fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine.

According to court documents, Shatasha Yuvette Dean and Shantale Monique Dean were indicted on four drug-related charges, including:

“Conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances”

“Possession with intent to distribute fentanyl”

“Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine”

“Possession with intent to distribute cocaine”

The documents detailed Shatasha and Shantale’s indictment came after an incident in May in which they were allegedly found to be involved in drug trafficking activities.