AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Amarillo women have been indicted by a grand jury for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, according to documents filed in late July in Amarillo Federal Court.

The documents detailed that Angela Ramona Macias was indicted on one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and three counts of “Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.”

Kathy Teresa Davila was indicted on one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine” and two counts of “Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” according to the documents.

Around November 8, 2019, Macias and Davila “intentionally and knowingly distribute and possess with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine,” the documents reported.