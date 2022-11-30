AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to officials with the Amarillo Independent School District, Mann Middle School and Allen 6th Grade Campus had to shut off their water due to a water main line break near the area on Wednesday.

AISD detailed that water was shut off to both campuses as Seventh Street, just north of Mann MS, was shut down by the City of Amarillo and crews were on the scene to work on repairing the water line break.

AISD noted that parents were made aware of the situation while the district provided bottled water, pizza and lunch, along with portable restrooms outside of the schools as crews continued their work.