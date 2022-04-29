AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two Amarillo residents were indicted on multiple counts of methamphetamine charges, according to court documents filed on Thursday by the US District Court for the Amarillo Division of the Northern District of Texas.



via Randall County

The documents detailed that Mandis “Twin” Charles Barrow and Stephanie Ann Saldana were charged with the following:

Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 500 Grams or More of Methamphetamine

Distribution and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

The court documents added that both suspects “knowingly and intentionally distribute and possess with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.”