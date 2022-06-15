AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo division recently released an indictment for two Amarillo residents charged with alleged drug distribution, drug trafficking and weapons charges.

According to Amarillo Federal Court documents released May 26, Javier Garay Jr. and Jose Antonio Sanchez were each charged with one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute and Possess with Intent to Distribute 100 Kilograms or More of Marijuana.” The indictment reads that this allegedly occurred on or about a date unknown to the grand jury and continued until on or about Dec. 15, 2021.

Both Garay and Sanchez were also charged with one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 100 Kilograms or More of Marijuana.” According to the documents, this allegedly occurred on or about Dec. 15, 2021.

In addition to the other two charges, Sanchez was charged with one count of “Possession of Firearms in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime.” The indictment reads that Sanchez allegedly possessed the following firearms on or about Dec. 15, 2021:

an Anderson Manufacturing, model AM-15, 7.62 caliber pistol

an Anderson Manufacturing, model AM-15, 223 caliber pistol

a Noreen Firearms LLC, model BBM-223, 223 caliber rifle

a Zastava, model PAP M92 PV, 7.62 caliber pistol

a Masterpiece Arms, model MPA930, 9mm caliber pistol

a Ruger, model Redwak, .45 caliber revolver

a Glock, model 26, 9mm caliber pistol

an Isreal Weapon IND-IWI, model Desert Eagle, .45 caliber pistol

a HS Produkt (IM Metal), model Hellcat, 9mm caliber pistol

a Glock, model 19, 9mm caliber pistol

If convicted of any of the charges, Garay and Sanchez will be required to forfeit property, along with proceeds, involved in the charges. This includes the 11 firearms along with the following amounts of money: