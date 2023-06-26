AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released information on a motel call that led to two officers being taken to the hospital after coming in contact with “unknown narcotics” on Monday.
According to APD, officers were called to a motel room in the 3400 block of I-40 West on a “trespass.” Officers then located the suspect and “came into contact with unknown narcotics in the room,” APD noted.
The incident remains under investigation, according to APD.
