2-1-1, United Way team up for Fan Drive, just in time for hot summer temps

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The dog days of summer are just around the corner and local community agencies want to help members of Amarillo’s senior citizen community stay cool.

2-1-1 Texas Panhandle and United Way Helpline teamed up for the 2-1-1 Fan Drive today. According to event organizers, the event lasted from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the United Way office in Amarillo.

The drive was open to citizens age 65 and older, who are receiving Social Security/Disability, or has anyone in their home under the age of five, 2-1-1 officials said.

2-1-1 officials explained that supplies were limited to one box fan per household. For more information on 2-1-1 or United Way, including how you can help, click here.