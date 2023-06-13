AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Cleanup efforts are underway as flooding recedes across Amarillo. Meanwhile, 2-1-1 Texas is there to answer the call and connect those in need to the resources to get them back on their feet.

Janell Menahem, the 2-1-1 call center supervisor for the Texas Panhandle, said they are focusing on people’s immediate needs.

“Obviously, with the flooding that has occurred over the past month, we are adding more and more resources as they become available,” Menahem said. “So our call volume has increased, trying to help those that have been affected.”

According to Menahem, many people have been unable to work because their place of business was damaged, many homes are damaged and in need of repair, and cars have been lost to floodwaters.

“They have some transportation options in there for temporary help to get people to and from work or to and from appointments,” Menahem said. “There’s also some information in there that, just getting started about housing, because whether they were on assistance before how they could proceed, and maybe some other places that have agreed that if they have openings, they would take them from their previous housing.”

She said there are also resources to get properties cleaned up and debris removed, including options for removing mold and sheetrock as necessary. Plus, legal aid is available.

“There might be some renters out there, even homeowners that are questioning what their rights are in this disaster with the floodings and what they should and should not do. Legal Aid has agreed to come on with that to answer those questions. People may have document replacement. If they weren’t being protected, the birth certificates and social security cards which are so hard to come by sometimes, the information is in there for that as well.”

Menahem said 2-1-1 can also point people to food pantries, SNAP replacement benefits, and financial assistance.

“We ask that if it’s not available today, to continue to call back daily. Because as they come in and as they are being gathered and vetted, we are adding them to there so they’re available as soon as we know about it,” Menahem continued.

According to Menahem, people can call 2-1-1 and choose option 1 to speak with a specialist or visit 211Texas.org to chat or type in keywords and search their site. The service is available 24/7.