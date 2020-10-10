1st Annual Golden Eagle District Space Derby

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Golden Eagle District, the largest of all districts that make up the Golden Spread Council Boy Scouts of America, held its first annual Space Derby on Saturday.

The event took place at Camp Don Harrington on Saturday, Oct. 10. There was also the traditional wooden space derby competition and a paper rocket competition.

Those wanting to participate were able to register for $5 or with 5 cans of food. All food items benefiting the High Plains Food Bank, Southwest Church of Christ, and the Washington Avenue Christian Church.

The Discovery Center even helped get the event started, when it launched a rocket to kick everything off.

More from MyHighPlains.com: