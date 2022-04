AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today Amarillo Acton Academy hosted the first annual Acton Amarillo Children Business Fair from 9 a.m to 12 p.m.

This fair aimed to allow young entrepreneurs ages 7-14 the opportunity to launch their very own startup business. Kids were able to develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy, and then open for customers at our one-day marketplace.

For more information on the Acton Academy Children’s Business Fair, visit here.