19-year-old female dead after accident in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A 19-year-old female is dead after an accident last night in Amarillo.

The Amarillo Police Department said on Saturday,June 27, at 10:27 P.M. officers were called to a crash in the 500 block of South Arthur St.

APD said Trista Ann Inlow, a 19-year-old female of Amarillo, was heading north in the 500 block of Arthur St, when she lost control of her vehicle and hit a wooden utility pole and then a building.

Police said Inlow died at the scene from injuries received in the accident, and that not wearing a seatbelt, speed, and alcohol were factors in the crash.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department, according to APD.

