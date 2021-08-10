19 arrested during Amarillo sex offender operation

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – During the week of Aug. 2 through Aug. 6, multiple law enforcement agencies banded together to conduct an annual sex offender compliance check in the city of Amarillo, resulting in 19 arrests.
According to the Amarillo Police Department (APD), it was joined by the U.S. Marshals Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Homeland Security Investigations-Amarillo Field Office to conduct the operation.
The results, according to the APD, included:
- 653 registered sex offenders within Amarillo city limits
- 653 homes were checked for compliance
- 18 non-compliance incident reports were filed for prosecution
- 14 offenders were noted as absconded, four of which have been found
- 10 offenders were found to be deceased
- 19 arrests were made for failure to comply with the sex offender registration requirement