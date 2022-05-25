PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to the Plainview Police Department, Kameron Balderas, 18, was charged with aggravated assault of a public servant and leaving the scene after allegedly running an officer over with his car on May 22.

According to a report, around 1:20 a.m. officers responded to a loud party in the 1100 block of Ennis Street. Officers noticed multiple cars blocking driveways. Officers made contact with an adult who had access to the home where the underage party was happening. Officers saw several juveniles running out of the front and back of the house and get into cars.

One of the officers said they tried to prevent an individual from fleeing in a white Cadillac. Police identified the driver as Balderas. Balderas accelerated and drove off. The officer said they were unable to move out of the way in time and was hit by the side mirror of the vehicle.

According to the report, the officer sustained minor injuries and was treated at the hospital. Balderas was arrested a short time later.