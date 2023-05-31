(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of May 31, 2023.)

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a Wednesday announcement on social media, “all race activities” for the upcoming 24 Hours in the Canyon event over the weekend of June 3 and June 4 have been canceled. The cancelation, said officials, comes after sustained bouts of severe weather in the area and significant rainfall.

“While our team has worked tirelessly this week, the devastation caused by mud slides, rock falls, and flash flooding this morning is simply not fixable before the weekend,” said the announcement post on the 24 Hours in the Canyon Facebook page. “Our primary concern will always be the safety of our racers, volunteers and families. The severe weather forecasted for tonight and tomorrow will only compound these existing issues.”

At the time of the post, Palo Duro Canyon State Park had been closed for Wednesday due to rainfall and debris blocking paths to the lower portion of the park.

While camping will remain an option for the weekend at the officially assigned campsites, said officials, no rest stops, meals or other amenities normally provided will be available. Further, a number of trails and parking lots will be unavailable, including:

Lighthouse Parking Lot

Juniper Tent area

Hackberry Tent area

Cave Parking Lot

Equestrian area

Other schedule updates were provided by officials regarding other related events for 24 Hours in the Canyon, including:

Packet pick-ups will still take place at the Northwest Texas Healthcare System behavioral health center on Wednesday evening. Dinner will be provided by Roll the Dice BBQ.

A family-friendly pick-up party will take place at the Mack Dick Pavilion in Palo Duro Canyon from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, where participants can pick up their incentives and have a free dinner.

The Premier Party for ticket holders is expected to still take place, though no other planned events will occur over the weekend.

“While this is not the outcome we wanted, it is the best decision in the interest of safety and logistics. If you are able, we would like to encourage you to celebrate the 17th annual 24 Hours in the Canyon in your own way,” officials continued. “Ride your bike, have dinner with your riding buddies, and continue raising money for our cancer survivors. We would love for you to document your events and tag us on our social media sites. A storm may have canceled our activities, but our survivors still need our help.”