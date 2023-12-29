AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man pleaded guilty in the 47th District Court of Potter County after a September 2022 incident at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

According to documents filed Wednesday in the 47th District Court of Potter County, Eleazar Suarez has pleaded guilty to one count of “Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant.”

Suarez, now 18-years-old was 17 at the the time of the incident, pleaded guilty to the shooting that left three wounded including Brady Carroll, a Potter County Volunteer Firefighter, and William Snyder, a Potter County Sheriff’s Deputy as was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com.

According to Potter County court records, on Dec. 20, Suarez was sentenced by Judge Dee Johnson to serve three 40-year terms concurrently.

Officials detailed that Suarez will get up to 436 days credit towards his sentence for the time he served in the Potter County Detention Center waiting for trial.