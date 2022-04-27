AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department Traffic Unit announced that it was investigating an early-morning Wednesday crash that killed a 17-year-old.

Police said that at around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 3400 block of North Grand Street. A Chevrolet pickup, driven by 17-year-old Alex Tomas, had been northbound on Grand Street, “failed to negotiate a curve” and rolled.

According to police, Tomas died at the scene of the crash.

While speed is considered a factor in the crash, police noted that the incident is still under investigation.

