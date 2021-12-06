17-year-old arrested for Possession of Child Pornography

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department reports that a 17-year-old has been arrested for Possession of Child Pornography.

The APD Special Victim’s Unit received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), in Dallas.

APD said using the information it received and further investigation, SVU detectives identified, Daniel Khamissi, and drafted a search warrant.

Detectives said they found evidence of child pornography on Khamissi’s cell phone. Khamissi was arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

APD said the case is still under investigation.