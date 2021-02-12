17 year old arrested after stealing vehicle, fleeing from police

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a release from the Amarillo Police Department, one teenager has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and fleeing from the police.

Yesterday at around 4:30 p.m., APD said that an officer was sent to the 3400 block of I-40 West after a caller reported their vehicle stolen when they left it to warm up unattended. The officer reviewed video of the vehicle being stolen and identified 17-year-old Jacob Ray Wayne Kimball as the suspect.

APD said the officer followed up at several locations, and found the vehicle being driven on the 4200 block of Paramount Boulevard. When the officer tried to pull the vehicle over, Kimball sped up and refused to stop. Using the help of the DPS helicopter, officers were able to follow the car.

The vehicle wrecked, said APD, at southeast 27th and Osage Street, and Kimball was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest/Detention in a Vehicle.

Said the APD, “Over 90% of the vehicles stolen in Amarillo are either left running or have the keys left in them. By taking your keys with you every time, you drastically lower your chances of becoming the victim of one of these crimes.”