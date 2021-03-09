17-year-old arrested after a shooting on north Arthur Street

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department announced a teenager has been arrested after a shooting last night.

The APD said that officers were called to the 700 block of north Arthur Street on a shooting at around 8:06 p.m., where the caller said that a man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

At the home, officers reported to find two people who had been shot. Both victims, a 48 year old man and a 54 year old man, were transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

APD said that Chance Thonghoune Jones, a 17-year-old male, left the scene but was later found on the 700 block of north Pierce Street. Jones was booked into the Potter County Detention Center on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.