AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Servein Portillo is throwing blows on his way to a potential Olympics appearance.

“I’ve been doing it, and my dad did it,” said Portillo, who’s been boxing since he was eight years old. “He raised me to do it.”

The 16-year-old Caprock student is in Louisiana to represent the High Plains region, and continues working his way to the professional level.

Portillo’s got more than 50 fights in the ring, and he recently completed a training camp in Chula Vista, Calif.

But the coolest aspect of boxing for him? His dad, Nieves Portillo, also serves as his coach.

“Shadow box jump rope, run, bag work, mitt work, sparing, typical. It’s just a lot of love. i just love making him happy. make my family happy,” Portillo explained.

His dad told MyHighPlains.com that it’s all part of making him better.

“It’s been good, there’s rough times,” said Nieves, who also owns Champion Boxing Gym. “Being the dad and the coach at the same time gets rough. But at the same time, you’ve gotta keep pushing him as a father and as as a as a coach.”

Servein and three other local fighters will step in the ring for the Olympic trials, and Nieves told MyHighPlains.com the different styles help him be a better coach.

“Each one of these guys fights different, so I have to adapt to to teach them to better themselves in their style that they fight. It just it helps me out too, you know, to teach other other kids different styles,” Nieves explained.

Whether you want to box professionally or just for the workout, “you’ve got to want it, you gotta give it one hundred percent,” Nieves said.

