AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a Saturday evening shooting that injured a 15-year-old in the 1500 block of Avondale Street.
According to the department, officers responded to a school park in the 1500 block of Avondale Street at around 6:52 p.m. on Saturday on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers reported finding a 15-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.
The 15-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to the police department. Officials said that officers were told there had been several juveniles at the park fighting when a gun was fired, injuring the victim.
The case was noted to be currently under investigation.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
Download the KAMR Local 4 News app on the App Store or Google Play for updates on the go.
Sign up for MyHighPlains.com email updates to see top stories, every day.
Check with MyHighPlains.com to see the latest updates for local news, weather, and events.