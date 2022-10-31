AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information on a Saturday evening shooting that injured a 15-year-old in the 1500 block of Avondale Street.

According to the department, officers responded to a school park in the 1500 block of Avondale Street at around 6:52 p.m. on Saturday on a report of a shooting. When they arrived, officers reported finding a 15-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 15-year-old was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to the police department. Officials said that officers were told there had been several juveniles at the park fighting when a gun was fired, injuring the victim.

The case was noted to be currently under investigation.