CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A&M University announced that 15 students will join WT’s Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement program which prepares low-income and first-generation undergraduate students for research studies and other scholarly activities.

Officials with WT detailed that in 2022, the program won a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education. Since the start of the program in 1999, 260 McNair Scholars have earned their bachelor’s degree while 152 have earned graduate or professional degrees.

The McNair Scholars program, officials noted, provides guidance through seminars, financial aid, academic counseling, fee waiver for graduate applications, and more to 30 students per year.

“Our new cohort of McNair Scholars boasts a higher number of STEM majors than in previous years, indicating WT’s commitment to expanding these majors among diverse populations and attracting them to attend,” said Victoria Salas, director.

The program was named after McNair who was one of the six crew members that died in Jan. 28, 1986 when the Challenger exploded after launching at Cape Canaveral, Fla., according to officials.

Check out the full list of students who joined the program on the WT website.