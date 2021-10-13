14 WTAMU students present research findings in WT McNair Scholars Research Showcase and Poster Presentation

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fourteen West Texas A&M University students presented research findings at the WT McNair Scholars Research Showcase and Poster Presentation on Oct. 12.

WTAMU said the undergraduates presented their findings in a variety of topics ranging from social media’s impact on elections to sex offender registries to neonatal physical therapy — even brand placement in superhero movies.

“Students taking part in this event learn the process of conducting research and benefit from guidance of the McNair Scholars staff throughout,” said Victoria Salas, director of the McNair Scholars program. “The research they produced this summer is now ready to be presented at research conferences. Building presentation skills is part of the McNair Scholars process with the guidance of their mentors and our staff to teach them to be effective and confident presenters.”

Students projects included:

Daniela Cervantes, senior digital communications major from Amarillo: “The Effect of Social Media Presence on Election Outcomes”

Jose Duenas, senior computer science major from Dimmitt: “Detecting Driver’s Cognitive Load Dynamics with Brain Signal Analysis”

Omar Garcia, senior mechanical engineering major from Amarillo: “Effects of Carbon-Based Materials on the Thermodynamic Properties of Solid Fuel”

Madeline Kleinschmidt, senior international business major from Kenai, Alaska: “Transitional Justice Mechanisms After Enforced Disappearances”

Ashlynn Lester, junior history major from Perryton: “Women and the Making of Modern Day Korea: An Analysis of Post-WWII Family Planning Programs”

Lizbeth Lopez, senior biology / pre-dental major from Spearman: “Preparation of Cast Resins from Plant-Based Starting Material”

Gabriel Martinez, senior history major from Hereford: “Mexican Migration: How Drought Influenced the Migration during the Mexican Revolution”

Jazmyn McGuire, senior criminal justice major from Borger: “Requirements of the List: Sex Offender Registry and State Statutes”

Maliyah Mendoza, senior communication disorders major from Glenn Heights: “Patient Satisfaction with Hearing Devices and Bluetooth Technology”

Ashley Oakes, senior business marketing major from Amarillo: “Strategic Brand Placement Inside the Marvel Cinematic Universe”

Annalee Noel, senior environmental engineering major from Canyon: “Modeling and Analysis of Emissions from Cleary Flood Power Generation Station”

Kassandra Razo, senior sports exercise science major from Houston: “Biomechanical Differences in Sitting Positions”

Madison Shuck, senior health sciences major from Hugoton, Kan.: “Neonatal Physical Therapy”

Tuyizere Sandrine, senior health sciences major from Abilene: “Causation of Scoliosis and the Demographic Group at Risk”

WT said McNair participants are either first-generation college students with financial needs or members of a group that is traditionally underrepresented in graduate education and has demonstrated strong academic potential. The application period to join the McNair Scholars program is open Nov. 1 to March 1. and the application can be found here.

West Texas A&M University said McNair Scholars are an important component in WT's goal of becoming a regional research university, as outlined in the University's long-term plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.