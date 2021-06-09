13th Reagor-Dykes employee sentenced, 30 years combined in federal prison

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A thirteenth Reagor-Dykes Auto Group (RDAG) employee was sentenced for her role in the group’s floor plan fraud scheme, according to Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah.

Andrea Kate Phillips, 40, pleaded guilty in January to concealing a felony. On Tuesday, June 8, she was sentenced to four years of probation and ordered to pay $40,254,297.72 by U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk.

According to court documents, Phillips, an accounting associate and office manager at Reagor-Dykes Plainview LP, admitted the auto group was involved in a floor plan fraud scheme.

Phillips said that the auto group regularly sold vehicles “out of trust” – meaning, they failed to repay lenders within seven days of selling the vehicle that the lender financed.

Phillips also admitted that before lender audits, she would regularly create false documents about sales dates for vehicles to make it look as though vehicles had been sold within the seven day deadline.

Phillips is the thirteenth RDAG employee to be sentenced to more than 30 years combined in federal prison for the dummy flooring and check kiting scheme.

Other employees sentenced previously for the scheme include:

Diana Urias, an office manager in Reagor Dykes’ used car mall in Levelland, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and was sentenced to 2 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $19,335,901.10 in restitution, joint and severally.

Sheila Miller, an RDAG group controller, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $19,335,901.10 in restitution, joint and severally.

Paige Johnston, an office manager in Reagor Dykes' Chevrolet store in Floydada, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was to 27 in federal prison and ordered to pay $40,254,297.72 in restitution, joint and severally.

Lindsay Williams, and RDAG group accounting manager, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $19,335,901.10 in restitution, joint and severally.

Sherri Wood, an office manager at Reagor Dykes' Ford store in Plainview, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $40,254,297.72 in restitution, joint and severally.

Pepper Rickman, an accounting controller at Reagor Dykes' Toyota store in Plainview, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to 4 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $40,254,297.72 in restitution, joint and severally.

Brad Fansler, an RDAG group administrative director, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $40,254,297.72 in restitution, joint and severally.

Ashley Dunn, executive assistant to the CEO, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $19,335,901.10 in restitution, joint and severally.

Whitney Maldonado, an office manager at Reagor Dykes' Mitsubishi store in Lubbock, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud was sentenced on 27 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $40,254,297.72 in restitution, joint and severally.

Elaina Cabral, an office manager at Reagor Dykes' Toyota store in Plainview, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to 27 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $40,254,297.72 in restitution, joint and severally.

Mistry Canady, an office manager at Reagor Dykes' Ford store in Lamesa, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to 2 years in federal prison and ordered to pay $40,254,297.72 in restitution, joint and severally.

Wesley Neel, RDAG Safety & Compliance Manager, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $40,254,297.72 in restitution, joint and severally.

Steven Reinhart, RDAG Legal Compliance Director, and Shane Smith, RDAG CEO, have both pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Bart Reagor, owner of RDAG, is scheduled for trial in October.