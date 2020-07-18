13th Annual ‘Shred It Day’ held by the Amarillo Crime Stoppers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The 13th Annual “Shred It Day”, was held Saturday, July 18 by the Amarillo Crime Stoppers at United Market Street located at 2530 S. Georgia.

The event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is for citizens of Amarillo to shred sensitive paperwork to keep it out of the bad guys hands.

The annual event was meant to be held back in April but due to COVID-19, it was postponed. The event benefits Amarillo Crime Stoppers and Student Crime Stoppers of Amarillo.

Document Shredding and Storage were on-site to help shred the paperwork, but it was asked for people to bring no more than 4 boxes or bags of paperwork.

All citizens had to do was pull up to the event and those working did the rest. Donations were also being accepted.

