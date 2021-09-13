13 year-old arrested after Saturday ‘shots fired’ call in west Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department (APD) announced that a 13 year-old was arrested after a Saturday morning “shots fired” call around Amarillo Boulevard West and Wolflin Avenue.

According to police, officers went to the area at around 11 a.m. on Sept. 11, and were given a suspect description and direction of travel from the caller. The 13 year-old was found, matching the description, on the Amarillo Boulevard access road.

Officers said that when he was found, the 13 year-old dropped a handgun on the ground that had been reported stolen out of Lubbock, Texas. Further, officers said he had “several items that were found to be stolen during a burglary of a vehicle in the 1900 block of Port Lane.”

The 13 year-old was arrested for “Discharging a Firearm in a Municipality, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, Theft from Vehicle, and Theft of a Firearm” according to the Amarillo Police Department. He was booked into the Youth Center of the High Plains.