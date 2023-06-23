AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — KAMR Local 4 News Digital Content Producer and Host Erin Rosas decided to take on the challenge of training for 13 weeks at Shredder’s MMA in the art of Jiu-Jitsu as part of her ‘An Experience With’ social media series.

At Shredder’s MMA, owner Aric Mercado establishes a safe place to learn and grow in all classes which include Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, kickboxing, Muay Thai, MMA and self-defense.

Rosas will put out a weekly vlog showing her experience and progress at the gym with the hopes of becoming tournament ready.

