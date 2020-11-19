13 High Plains kids adopted during National Adoption Month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — November is National Adoption month and today 13 High Plains Kids joined their forever families.

Randall and Potter county held virtual adoption hearings and 13 kids were adopted, including several groups of siblings, by seven families.

“So on a day like today when everything is done it is a huge sense of relief and joy for these kids and it’s wonderful for us to get to celebrate with them and their forever families,” said Rachel Devries adoption supervisor.

The Department of Family and Protective Services held an after party at noon today to celebrate at the Amarillo Art Institute, COVID-19 protocols were acknowledged with a large venue to social distance and mask wearing encouraged.

Several groups joined in to celebrate including the Amarillo Angels, Saint Francis Ministries, and the Centers Post Adoption Services (CASA).