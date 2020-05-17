12 new COVID-19 cases in Roosevelt county, possibly because symptomatic person attended a “small gathering,” hospital CEO says

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The CEO of Roosevelt General Hospital, Kaye Green, shared a video Saturday night, updating the community about a jump in COVID-19 cases.

Green said there were 12 new cases after a person with COVID-19 symptoms attended a small gathering, likely making several others sick.

Roosevelt County had 26 total cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday night.

Green said there are no in-patients at RGH and all are managing at home for the time being.

See Green’s message to the community below: