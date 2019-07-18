12th Annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive happening tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You can roll up a sleeve and donate life-saving blood.

The 12th annual Boots and Badges Blood Drive will kick off tomorrow.

People who donate will get a free WOW ride pass at Wonderland, free admission to the Discovery Center along with a t-shirt and a beef stick.

For every beef stick given out, one will be donated to Snack Pak 4 Kids.

You can go to Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery to donate. Walk-ins welcome. Donors must be at least 17 years old, 16 years old with parental consent, and weigh at least 110 pounds. Donors with all blood types are needed.

You can donate from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.