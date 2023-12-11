AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — There’s an old and familiar saying: “It’s better to give than to receive,” and we’re introducing you to an 11-year-old girl named Mattie who’s a walking testimony to that statement.

Mattie raps about positive uplifting messages in life and she’s showcasing her musical talent to the community by hosting a fundraiser on Nov. 15, which will benefit locals who are need.

She’s only 11-years-old, writes and performs all of her own songs, and loves helping people.

“It really is all about helping people out,” said Mattie, who’s from Tulia and goes by @justmattie on all of her social channels. “I know doing music, I can get a lot of stuff by doing that and that’s stuff could help me help the less fortunate.”

Mattie told MyHighPlains.com that she just released a new song called “Crazy Right Now,” that many people can relate to, and that’s the main reason she hops on the mic.

“See how much people struggle. It’s like you can always help somebody out by doing one little thing, and they could always make their day,” she explained. “You never know who someone’s going through.”

She’s putting that compassion to work with a fundraiser coming up on Dec. 15.

“We’re trying to raise money to go buy stuff animals in passing around the children’s hospital, get blankets to go to the less fortunate and everything like that,” she told MyHighPlains.com.

Mattie’s passion for positive messages in her music and her desire to help people caught the attention of Gabriel Moore, aka Space Boi Fresh, a DJ for 97.9 The Beat in Dallas.

The two met at one his open mic night appearances in the DFW area.

“It’s hope for the future, you know,” said Moore, who’s also an independent hip-hop artist. “We all know what’s the future like or who’s the future, and that’s the ones that’s coming up before us. So, looking at her, seeing her, and hearing her music, and, you know, the confidence and everything. it just gives hope.”

Space Boi Fresh told MyHighPlains.com that Mattie is spreading a vital message every time she grabs a mic or steps on a stage.

“I honestly want more kids to chase their dream as Mattie does because I think the biggest thing that gets misinterpreted is just that we have to live a certain life that, you know, the system has created for us. As a child, that’s the most time to dream big,” he expressed.

Mattie is definitely doing that.

“If this doesn’t work, I wanna be a lawyer,” she expressed.

Space Boi Fresh’s message to everyone is to never dismiss the message based off the messenger.

“This is a genuine young lady. This is a person that is, of course, young and age, but very wise looking at a little person, people don’t fully receive what they have to offer. we have to be open minded and understand that blessings come in all shapes and sizes,” he told MyHighPlains.com.

As for Mattie, she’s just going to keep doing her thing.

“Don’t let nobody tell you can do or can’t do. Second off, I think if you really wanna do it, just go for it because you can help people in a lot of different ways, and you can’t do it without God,”

You can keep up with Mattie and here work on her YouTube channel here.