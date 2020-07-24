11 year old runs one mile to honor fallen Dumas Police Chief

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) Honoring our fallen heroes. That’s what 11-year-old Zechariah is doing as he continues to run hundreds of miles for first responders.

His mission took off after running a 5K three years ago.

“During this run, because when I started to run there were all these first responders that were in their full gear running with then I found out it was about our 9/11 heroes that’s when I started to realize our first responders are not really remembered when they pass away they’re not really honored and respected the way they should.”

Most recently Zechariah honored a local fallen hero, Dumas Police Chief Marvin Trejo who died from COVID-19.

“I kind of got a little emotional because he worked so long and hard to move up to chief you have to serve 20 years or more and just died from COVID,” Zechariah said. “COVID has effected many people this year especially officers. I ran for more than 60 officers this year who died from COVID.”

But no matter the number of miles, Zechariah said he will continue to run so the fallen will not be forgotten.

” I want our officers and firefighters to be remembered,” he added.

This week Zechariah reached mile 562. He’s also running to raise money to help injured first responders and fund the Blue Line Flags sent to families of the fallen heroes. Click here If you’d like to support Running 4 Heroes.

