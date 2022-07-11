GONZALES COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that multiple people including an 11-year-old from Amarillo have died in a vehicle wreck east of Waelder in Gonzales County last week.

According to DPS, on July 6 at around 11:21 a.m., DPS Troopers were called to a crash on IH-10 5 miles east of Waelder.

DPS said their investigation indicated the driver of a 2021 Volvo Truck Tractor towing a 2017 Utility Semitrailer was going east on IH-10 when for unknown reason it crashed into the back of a 2020 BMW 440 when eastbound traffic had to stop due to construction.

DPS said the truck tractor continued east crashing into the back of a 2018 Wabash Semitrailer towed by a 2020 Freightliner Truck Tractor.

DPS identified the driver of the 2021 Volvo Truck Tractor as Wade Francis Slagle, 57, of Remer, Minnesota, who was pronounced deceased on the scene. A passenger identified as Christy L. Hoffer, 46, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was also pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the 2020 BMW 440 who DPS identified as Mona Mack Nesbitt, 62, of Lubbock, and an 11-year-old passenger who DPS said was from Amarillo were pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the 2020 Freightliner Truck Tractor sustained injuries and was taken to a hospital.

DPS said the investigation is ongoing and no more details were made available. DPS said it does not release the name of minors and did not disclose the identity of the 11-year-old.