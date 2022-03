FORTH WORTH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The National Weather Service Fort Worth released a Preliminary Storm Survey, from March 21, confirming 11 tornadoes for counties in North/Central Texas.

The survey confirms 11 tornadoes, seven EF1 tornadoes, two EF0, one EF2, and one EF3.

The NWS said that it has more surveys to complete this week.