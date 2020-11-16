11 Amarillo ISD students chosen for NASA Scholars Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo ISD announced that a select group of students are reaching for the stars.

11 juniors will represent Amarillo ISD in NASA’s High School Aerospace Scholars’ Program, announced the District.

This program is a year-long commitment designed to provide students with an authentic STEM experience, giving them the chance to be like the nation’s next explorers of far away worlds.

Participants in the program, as explained in the District’s release, will join others in activities such as interactive lessons on NASA activities related to space exploration, earth science, technology and aeronautics, virtual chats with NASA engineers and scientists and much more.

For some students, says the District, the program will end in an invitation to a five-day virtual experience plus a two-day visit to the Johnson Space Center in Houston.