10th annual Texas State Bison Music Festival kicks off ticket sales

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – After postponing its annual concert in 2020, the Texas State Bison Music Festival has been announced as back on track, “ready to rock and roll this September!”

Tickets are set to go on sale tomorrow, April 3. The event is scheduled to include a full evening of music by Pat Green, Corry Morrow, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Max Stalling and David Beck’s Tejano Weekend.

Said the Caprock Partners Foundation’s announcement, “Aside from great music from a great lineup, participants will also enjoy food vendors, shopping and craft booths set up along main street Quitaque.”

“Now in its tenth year, the event draws thousands of music-lovers from across the Tri-State region with the ultimate goal of restoring the Official Bison Herd of the State of Texas.”

Explained the Foundation, “Located in Caprock Canyons State Park, the bison are direct descendants of the herd started by famed Cattleman Charles Goodnight in 1878. Against all odds, this one single herd of genetic-related Southern bison have managed to survive all these decades.”

The Foundation asks the community to help protect and preserve the Official Texas State Bison Herd by joining in for BisonFest2021.

Tickets will be on sale tomorrow at BisonFest.com.