102-year-old Amarillo woman survives COVID-19; Declines vaccine

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Friday, the Craig Senior Living Facility celebrated resident Leona Cunningham’s 102nd birthday.

“She’s never smoked, she’s never had any alcohol, she’s had a very happy life and healthy lifestyle,” Lloyd Cunningham, Leona’s son, said. “She doesn’t really depend on a quote vaccine to keep her alive.”

Lloyd said Leona recently overcame the coronavirus.

“She was tested positive and she had no symptoms, so she’s asymptomatic,” Lloyd explained.

Since 2019, Leona has resided in the long term care facility. The Craig said 99% of its residents in Leona’s unit have been vaccinated.

But, Leona is relying on her inner strength and faith to keep her going.

“I’m just happy she’s been able to enjoy life this long,” Lloyd said.



