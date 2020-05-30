101-year-old COVID-19 patient released from Amarillo hospital

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Friday, Northwest Texas Hospital celebrated the release of one of their COVID-19 patients, and she just happens to be 101 years old.

Genevieve Miller was admitted to the hospital earlier this month and was released from the Northwest Texas Hospital Inpatient Rehab today.

“She was saying today, she doesn’t really remember the Spanish Flu and other pandemics through her life, that she just seemed to take everything with stride,” said Amy Trammell with Northwest. “She said, ‘I just do it. I do what I’m supposed to do and go about my day,’ and that’s pretty much what she did here. She just pushed through it and took everything each day with what she was supposed to do.”

Miller is one of the oldest recovered COVID-19 patients in the Texas Panhandle.