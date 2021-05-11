100th TAVR procedure performed at BSA

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The 100th Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) procedure has been performed at the BSA Healthcare System, announced the hospital.

The procedure is described by the Hospital as “our region’s most advanced heart valve procedure for patients diagnosed with the heart condition aortic stenosis.” An alternative to open-heart surgery, the TAVR was performed on May 7.

“Performing 100 TAVR procedures is a significant accomplishment and a milestone for BSA’s heart program. This advanced procedure is emblematic of the unmatched care and dedication of the BSA cardiovascular team,” said Matt Parker, BSA Vice President of Cardiovascular Services. “In each TAVR case, we are lowering the risk of heart failure in these patients.”

Described in more detail by the announcement, “During the TAVR procedure, the cardiologist inserts a catheter through a small incision in the upper leg. A replacement valve is transferred through the catheter and opened at the damaged valve site to restore optimal blood flow to the body. Unlike traditional heart valve surgery, TAVR does not require surgical opening of the chest cavity.”

“As Amarillo’s only facility to perform the TAVR procedure, BSA is proud to continue offering patients access to less-invasive heart valve replacements,” said Parker. “Patients who have undergone a TAVR procedure experience shorter hospital stays, minimal scarring and faster recovery times compared to traditional heart valve procedures.”

BSA began offering the procedure in November 2019. More information can be found here.