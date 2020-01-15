“100 Men Club” helping out area residents in need

It’s a pretty simple concept.

It all started recently when a couple of area men got together and wanted to help out those in need around the community. It’s now been dubbed the “100 Men Club.”

Members meet quarterly throughout the year and donate $100 at each meeting. An executive committee gets together to make a decision on where the money should go after taking suggestions from the members.

So far they’ve helped out in numerous situations from covering funeral costts to different health needs to various help around the house.

Jimmy Lackey, a member of the 100 Men Group, says being apart of this club and helping out people in different financial situations throughout the community is easy but effective.

“It’s a great feeling because there’s nothing to it, like I said it’s so easy. You don’t have to think. If I don’t make a meeting, I don’t care where they give that money because I know it’s going somewhere good in the community to someone who needs it, because the guys that are doing it are doing their due dilligence and making sure that it’s going to a place that it needs to go,” said Lackey, 100 Men Club member.

Lackey also says that since the group was formed, they’ve donated a little over $40,000 to various people.

The club is open to all men in the community. If you’re interested in knowing more about them and their mission, click here: https://www.facebook.com/100MenCanyon/